ಪಿಎಫ್ಐ ಜತೆ ಬಜರಂಗದಳ, ಶ್ರೀರಾಮ ಸೇನೆ ವಿರುದ್ಧವೂ ಕ್ರಮ: ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ

Karnataka

ಅನುಷಾ ರವಿ

English summary

As Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) demands to ban Popular Front of India grows, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has warned of action against not just the PFI but all other organisations inciting in communal violence. The Congress strongman, whose government is facing flak for incidents of communal violence in coastal districts, has said that Bajrang Dal, Sri Rama Sene and any other organisation indulging in communal hatred will face action.