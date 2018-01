ಭಟ್ಕಳ-ಹೊನ್ನಾವರ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಯಾರಿಗೆ ಗೆಲುವು?

Karnataka

ಭಟ್ಕಳ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

State assembly elections is more than a three months away, there is stiff competition among BJP ticket aspirants in Bhatkal assembly constituency, Uttara Kannada district. Mankal Vaidya (Independent) sitting MLA of the constituency. Who will get BJP ticket in 2018 elections?.