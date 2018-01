ಮಂಗಳೂರು ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರ: ಖಾದರ್ ಖದರ್ರು ಇಳಿಸುವುದೇ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ?

Karnataka

Kiran Sirsikar

English summary

BJP is in direct fight with the Congress in Mangalore assembly constituency. Food and civil supply minister U T Khadar (Congress) is the sitting MLA of the constituency. Were Chandrahas Ullal , Chandrahas Uchila, Rahim Uchila, Santhosh kumar Boliyar are in the race for BJP ticket.