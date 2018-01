ಲಿಂಗಸುಗೂರು ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭಿನ್ನಮತ ಸ್ಫೋಟ, ಬಂಡಿ ರಾಜೀನಾಮೆ

Karnataka

ರಾಯಚೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Lingasugur BJP, State Executive Member Siddu Y Bandi today tendered his resignation letter to Party state president BS Yeddyurappa. Siddu Bandi said he is not satisfied with the recent development in the district BJP unit and with Manappa Vajjal joining the BJP, his chances of getting ticket not possible.