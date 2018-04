Karnataka

oi-Manjunatha

English summary

JDS state president Kumaraswamy siad CM Siddaramaiah using his power for personal and party works. He said Siddaramaiah uses state Intelligence department for do election survey for him. Jds will give complaint on Siddaramaiah to election commission. ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿಯಿಂದ ಅಧಿಕಾರ ದುರುಪಯೋಗ, ಆಯೋಗಕ್ಕೆ ದೂರು: ಎಚ್‌ಡಿಕೆ