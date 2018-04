ಕುತೂಹಲ ಕೆರಳಿಸಿದ ಕಿಚ್ಚ ಸುದೀಪ್, ಸಿಎಂ ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ಭೇಟಿ

Karnataka

oi-Trupti Hegde

English summary

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep and Chief minister Siddaramaiah meet creates many rumours in the state now. But some sources said, Sudeep has met CM in his house to invite him for inaugural function of KCC(Kannada Chalanachitra Cup), which will be started from 7th of this month(April).