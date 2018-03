ವಿಜಯ ಸಂಕೇಶ್ವರ್ ಅಥವಾ ರಾಜೀವ್ ಚಂದ್ರಶೇಖರ್ ಲೆಕ್ಕಾಚಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ?

Karnataka

Srinivasa Mata

The BJP is set to announce its candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka. Given the number in the Karnataka assembly, the BJP can elect one candidate to the upper house of Parliament. The two candidates in the race for the post are Rajeev Chandrashekhar and Vijay Sankeshwar. There are several considerations before the BJP before it finalises the candidate.