ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಟಿಕೆಟ್ 'ಕೈ' ತಪ್ಪಿದ ನಟ ಶಶಿಕುಮಾರ್ ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್‌ ಸೇರ್ಪಡೆ

Kannada actor and politician Shashi Kumar joined JD(S) in the presence of party supremo H.D.Deve Gowda on April 19, 2018. Congress denied ticket for Shashi Kumar in Molakalmuru assembly constituency, Chitradurga. Shashi Kumar will contest form Hosadurga constituency for Karnataka assembly elections 2018.