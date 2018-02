ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಚುನಾವಣೆಗೆ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ನಿಂದ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆಯಾಗಲಿದೆ ವಿಶಿಷ್ಟ ಪ್ರಣಾಳಿಕೆ

Karnataka

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018, Congress president, Rahul Gandhi will release a first of its kind manifesto. The manifesto to be released between March 10 and 15 would have three parts, Congress leader Veerappa Moily said.