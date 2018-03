ಸಿದ್ದಗಂಗಾ ಶ್ರೀಗಳ ಆಶೀರ್ವಾದ ಪಡೆದ ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ

Karnataka

oi-Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Karnataka assembly elections 2018: After Karnataka cabinet has approved for seperate religion for Lingayat community, BJP national president Amit shah has started his visist to Lingayat Muthas. As part of his two days visit to Karnataka he recieves blessings of Siddaganga seer Sri Shivakumar swamiji in Tumakuru today(March 26th)