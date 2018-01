ಚುನಾವಣೆ ನಂತರ ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್ ಮೈತ್ರಿ ಯಾರೊಂದಿಗೆ? ಎಚ್ಡಿಕೆ ಸ್ಪಷ್ಟನೆ

Karnataka

Trupti Hegde

English summary

The Janata Dal (S) has ruled out any truck with the Congress or the BJP in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 said former Chief Minister of Karnataka, H D Kumaraswamy. He also went on to state that the meeting between his father H D Deve Gowda and Union Minister Piyush Goyal was not linked to the elections. It was about a proposed project in Hassan, he also said.