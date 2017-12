ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಮತಬೇಟೆಗೆ ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ಹೊಸ ತಂತ್ರ!

Karnataka

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : In addition to the rallies and a host of visits by national leaders, the BJP has also drawn out a unique experiment to pull in the votes. Will Amit Shah succeed in this attempt? Will he succeed in getting back the power from Congress? Will Yeddyurappa become chief minister again?