500 ರಷ್ಟು ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಚುನಾವಣೆಗೆ ಅನರ್ಹರಾಗುವರೇ?!

Karnataka

Trupti Hegde

English summary

There are over 500 candidates in Karnataka who may not be eligible to contest the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018. The ECI is scrutinising documents pertaining at least 547 candidates who had contested the 2013 polls. It has been found that these candidates have not submitted their expense details. The expense details of the campaign is supposed to be submitted to the ECI.