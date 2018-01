ಇಬ್ಬರು ಶಾಸಕರನ್ನು ಅನರ್ಹಗೊಳಿಸಲು ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್ ಮನವಿ

Karnataka

Karnataka JDS unit on Friday filed a petition with Legislative Assembly Speaker K.B.Koliwad seeking disqualification of Manappa Vajjal and Dr. Shivaraj Patil. Lingasugur JDS MLA Manappa Vajjal and Raichur MLA Dr. Shivaraj Patil quit JDS and joined BJP on January 18, 2018.