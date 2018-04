ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆಗೆ ಉತ್ತರ ಕೊಟ್ಟ ರೆಡ್ಡಿ, ಶ್ರೀರಾಮುಲು ಗೆಲ್ಲಿಸುವುದು ಒಂದೇ ಗುರಿ!

The #ReddyBrothers ran Republic of Bellary in 2008-12, made @BSYBJP a puppet CM, bought MLAs under Operation Kamala, kept them in resorts & looted 35,000 Cr. of iron ore. Karnataka suffered humiliation of being called “Most corrupt State”



They are back again to loot Karnataka. https://t.co/tVYuHy8Dde