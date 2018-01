ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿಗೆ ಬಂದು ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ನಾಯಕರಿಗೆ ಬಿಸಿಮುಟ್ಟಿಸಿದರೆ ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ?!

Karnataka

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

The one-plus-one strategy has to be implemented at any cost, said BJP's national president Amit Shah during a meet with his party legislators from Karnataka in Bengaluru. This strategy mandates that a legislator looks after his own constituency and also the one allotted to them by the party.