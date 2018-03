Karnataka

People of Karnataka will teach lesson to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Karnataka assembly elections 2018 said, JD(S) supremo H.D.Deve Gowda. In Nagamangala, Mandya Deve Gowda addressed party election campaign rally on March 30, 2018. ದೇವೇಗೌಡ್ರು ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯಗೆ ಹಿಡಿಶಾಪ ಹಾಕಿದ್ದೇಕೆ?