ನೆಲಕ್ಕೆ ಬಿದ್ದರೂ ವೀರಶೈವ ಮಹಾಸಭಾ ಮೀಸೆ ಮಣ್ಣಾಗಿಲ್ಲ

Karnataka

Even after defeat Shamanur Shivashankarappa has not learnt lesson, by accepting separate religion status for Lingayat, says Shashikanth Pattan. Akhila Bharat Veerashaiva Mahasabha head Shamanur Shivashankarappa says Veerashaiva and Lingayats should be not separated.