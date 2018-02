ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ತೋಳೇರಿಸಿದ್ದ ಸುರೇಶ್ ಬಾಬು ಕೈ ಪಾಲು?

Karnataka

ಜಿಎಂಆರ್, ಬಳ್ಳಾರಿ

English summary

Elections 2018: Kampli MLA TH Suresh Babu, kin of Ballari MP B Sriramulu is set to join Congress. Suresh Babu will join Congress during the AICC president Rahul Gandhi's visit to Karnataka on February 10.