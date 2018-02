ದೆಹಲಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಸೇರಿದ ಗವಿಯಪ್ಪ, ಕಾರ್ತಿಕೇಯ ಘೋರ್ಪಡೆ

Karnataka

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Former MLA Gaviappa HR and Karthikeya Ghorpade son of senior Congress leader Late M.Y.Ghorpade joined BJP in Delhi HQ in the presence of union ministers Ananthkumar, D.V.Sadananda Gowda and Prakash Javadekar, B.Sriramulu. M.P.