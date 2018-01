ಕೇಂದ್ರದ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಸಿಡಿದೆದ್ದ ವೈದ್ಯರು: ದೇಶಾದ್ಯಂತ ಓಪಿಡಿ ಸೇವೆ ಸ್ಥಗಿತ

Districts

ಜಿಲ್ಲಾ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Opposing the formation of the National Medical Council, Private hospitals in the country have acalled for Out Patient Department service closure on Tuesday. Private Hopitals OPD service remained closed in Belgaum, Kalaburagi, Vijayapur, Haveri and various district in the state.