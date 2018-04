ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ಮೇಲೂ ಪ್ರಭಾವ ಬೀರೀತೆ ಉತ್ತರದ ದಲಿತ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ?!

Karnataka

oi-Trupti Hegde

English summary

The Dalit protests which rocked the country on Monday will play out big in the Karnataka assembly elections 2018. The elections will be held on May 12 and counting would take place on May 15. The protests were against the dilution of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. Incidentally, it was Supreme Court which tweaked the mandatory arrest clause in the act, following which the Centre rushed to the court seeking a review.