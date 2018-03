ಸಮೀಕ್ಷೆ: ಸಿಎಂ ಹುದ್ದೆಗೆ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರ ನಂ. 1 ಆಯ್ಕೆ ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ

Karnataka

oi-Sachhidananda Acharya

English summary

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: 45 per cent said that Siddaramaiah was their top preference for Chief Minister. 26 per cent backed B S Yeddyurappa while H D Kumaraswamy got 13 per cent of the vote. 16 per cent chose in the others category.