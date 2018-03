ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್‌ ಬಂಡಾಯ ಶಾಸಕರಿಗೆ ತಾತ್ಕಾಲಿಕ ನೆಮ್ಮದಿ

Karnataka

oi-Gururaj

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Big relief for JD(S) 7 rebel MLA's after High Court of Karnataka on March 22, 2018 adjourned the hearing of petition to April 2, 2018. Janata Dal (Secular) filed petition to court and seeks disqualification of the seven rebel legislators who voted for Congress candidate in 2016 Rajya Sabha election.