ಹುಣಸೂರು ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರ : ಮಂಜುಗೆ ಹ್ಯಾಟ್ರಿಕ್ ಗೆಲುವಿಗೆ ತಡೆ ಸಾಧ್ಯವೇ?

Karnataka

ಕಿಕು

English summary

Triangular fight in Hunsur assembly constituency, Mysuru. H.P. Manjunath (Congress) two time MLA of the constituency. Former MP and Minister H.Vishwanath will contest as JDS candidate in 2018 assembly elections. Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha may contest as BJP candidate.