ಅನೈತಿಕ ಸಂಬಂಧದ ಅನುಮಾನ, ಹೆಂಡತಿ ದೇಹ ತುಂಡಾಗಿ ಕತ್ತರಿಸಿದ ಗಂಡ

Districts

ದೊಡ್ಡಬಳ್ಳಾಪುರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

After wife murder body cut in to pieces by husband in Doddaballapur. Lakshmi, murdered by Rajesh, alleging illicit relationship. Complaint registered against Rajesh and family.