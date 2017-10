ಚಿಂತಾಮಣಿ: ಸೆಲ್ಫಿ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ಕಿಸಲು ಹೋಗಿ ನೀರಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಳುಗಿ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿ ಸಾವು

Districts

ಚಿಕ್ಕಬಳ್ಳಾಪುರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

A man died after drown into water whicle clicking selfie in Kanampalli lake in Chintamani in Chikkaballapur district. Chintamani police registered complaint.