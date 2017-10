ಗುಂಜಾವತಿ ಮುರುಕನಕಟ್ಟೆ ಕೆರೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಳುಗಿ ಆನೆ ಮರಿ ಸಾವು

Districts

ಡಿ.ಪಿ.ನಾಯ್ಕ

By: ಡಿ.ಪಿ.ನಾಯ್ಕ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

3 year old baby elephant died in Mundagod taluk, Gunjavati Murukanakatte lake, Uttara Kannada district. Forest department staffs buried the elephant.