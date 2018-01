ಕಲಬುರಗಿಯಲ್ಲಿ 2018ರ ಮೊದಲ ಶೂಟೌಟ್, ರೌಡಿಶೀಟರ್ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆ ಬೆಡ್ ಮೇಲೆ

Kalaburagi

ಕಲಬುರಗಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Kalaburagi Police shoots on rowdy Mallikarjun today morning. Injured Mallikarjun has been shifted to hospital. Malikarjun is accused in several kidnapping and murder case.