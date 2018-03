ಈ ಪುಟಾಣಿ ಗ್ಲೋರಿಯಸ್ ಚಾಕಲೇಟ್ ಬೆಲೆ ಎಷ್ಟು ಗೊತ್ತಾ?

International

Chocolate lovers in Portugal were in for a 'glorious' surprise as the most expensive chocolate bonbon in the world was showcased in Obidos at the International Chocolate Festival. The exclusive 23-carat gold-plated chocolate - named the 'Glorious' - costs 7,728 euros (Rs. 6 lakhs approx.)