ಪನಾಮಾ ಪೇಪರ್ಸ್ ಆಯ್ತು, ಈಗ ಪ್ಯಾರಡೈಸ್ ಪೇಪರ್ಸ್ ಹಗರಣ!

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

A host of documents called the Paradise Papers were released late Sunday night by the International Consortium of Journalists. The leaked documents, dubbed the Paradise Papers, show how deeply the offshore financial system is entangled with the overlapping worlds of political players, private wealth and corporate giants, including Apple, Nike, Uber and other global companies that avoid taxes through increasingly imaginative bookkeeping maneuvers.