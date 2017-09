ವಿಶ್ವ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನದ ಜನ್ಮ ಜಾಲಾಡಿದ ಭಾರತ

International

ಒನ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್

English summary

India's UN representative Paulomi Tripathi proves the allegations against India by Permanent Representative of Pakistan (Maleeha Lodhi) are false in UN General Assembly, New York on September 25, 2017.