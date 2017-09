ಲಂಡನ್ ರೈಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಸ್ಫೋಟಿಸಿದ್ದು ಮೊಬೈಲ್ ಚಾರ್ಜರ್!

International

Trupti Hegde

We've dealt with a small explosion on a train at #TowerHill station. It is believed to have been caused by a mobile phone charger. pic.twitter.com/kto6VMA3G2

English summary

An explosion on a London underground train at Tower Hill station caused panic and stampeding among the passengers as they rushed from the scene. The Tower Hill station was evacuated after an object burst into flame on a Tube train, the local media reports.