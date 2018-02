ಬುರ್ಜ್ ಕಲಿಫಾಕ್ಕೆ ಕಳೆ ನೀಡಿದ ನಮ್ಮ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆಯ ತ್ರಿವರ್ಣಧ್ವಜ!

International

Trupti Hegde

English summary

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has lit its iconic buildings from Friday night ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. Navdeep Suri, Ambassador of India to the UAE, posted pictures on Twitter and said, "Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame & ADNOC headquarters are lit up in Indian flag colours ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to UAE."