At least 18 people were killed and 20 others were injured in twin suicide car bomb blasts, followed by continuous gunfire here on Feb 23rd. The militant group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack. ಸೊಮಾಲಿಯಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾರ್ ಬಾಂಬ್ ಸ್ಫೋಟ: 18 ಬಲಿ