ಮೋದಿ ಮೌನಕ್ಕೆ ಸಾವಿರ ಅರ್ಥ: ವ್ಯಂಗ್ಯ, ಅಪಹಾಸ್ಯ, ಲೇವಡಿ...

👉 Why you are silent on GSPC Scam

👉 Why you are silent on Jay Shah scam

👉 Why you are silent on Lalit Modi scam

👉 Why you are silent on Vijay Mallya scam

👉 Why you are silent on Judge Loya murder

👉 Why you are silent on Nirav Modi scam #MaunModi pic.twitter.com/xRNAZn5JVo