ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ ಉಪಚುನಾವಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಟಿಎಂಸಿ ಕ್ಲೀನ್ ಸ್ವೀಪ್

Naopara assembly seat by-poll: Uluberia Lok Sabha seat by-poll: All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Sunil Singh wins with 1,11,729 votes in Naopara and TMC's Sajda Ahmed wins Ulberia Lok Sabha Constituency by 4,74,510 votes. BJP occupies second position in both constituencies.