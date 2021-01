ವಿಡಿಯೋ: ಗಣರಾಜ್ಯೋತ್ಸವ ಸಂಭ್ರಮ ಹೆಚ್ಚಿಸಿದ ITBP ಯೋಧರು

#WATCH Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans marching with the national flag on a frozen water body in Ladakh on #RepublicDay (Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/r2x8Iloq8C

English summary

Be it on a frozen water body or at a high-altitude Border Outpost, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans braved the intense cold to march with the national flag on a frozen water body in Ladakh on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day.