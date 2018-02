ಹೊಸ ತೆರಿಗೆದಾರರ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆಯಲ್ಲಿ 85 ಲಕ್ಷ ಏರಿಕೆ: ಜೇಟ್ಲಿ

India

Sachhidananda Acharya

Tax payer base has risen from 6.47 crore in 2014-15 to 8.27 crore in 2016-17. Demonetisation was received by honest tax-payers as 'Imaandari ka Utsav': FM Shri @arunjaitley https://t.co/6mMx7Ywjsl #NewIndiaBudget pic.twitter.com/MGarlxWxfz

"Tax payer base has risen from 6.47 crore in 2014-15 to 8.27 crore in 2016-17. Demonetisation was received by honest tax-payers as 'Imaandari ka Utsav'. More payers joining tax net but turnover not encouraging," said finance minister Arun Jaitley in Union budget 2018.