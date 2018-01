ಪ.ಬಂಗಾಳದಲ್ಲಿ ಭೀಕರ ಅಪಘಾತ: 37 ಮಂದಿ ದುರ್ಮರಣ

India

Trupti Hegde

English summary

The death toll in Monday's bus accident in West Bengal's Murshidabad district has risen to 37 after more bodies were fished out later in the day. The incident took place when the bus carrying 50 passengers, enroute to Malda district, fell into a deep canal in the wee hours of yesterday after breaking the railings of Balighat bridge, near the Domkal subdivision.