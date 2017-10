India

Prasad

English summary

Time is rife for construction of Ram Mandir at controversial Ayodhya, says Sri Sri Ravishankar Guruji, who has taken initiative to speak to both communities, Hindu and Muslim, to find a amicable settlement out of the court. ರಾಮ ಮಂದಿರ ನಿರ್ಮಾಣಕ್ಕೆ ಸಮಯ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತ : ಶ್ರೀಶ್ರೀ