ಜನಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಆಘಾತ ನೀಡುವ ಸುದ್ದಿಕೊಟ್ಟ ಆಯೋಗ

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

The Election Commission of India has proposed a law to bar people, accused of an offence punishable with at least five years, from contesting elections after charges were framed against them by a court. The ECI told the Supreme Court that an amendment to the law has been proposed to the Centre.