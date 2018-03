ಭಾರತೀಯ ಸೇನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ 52,000 ಸೈನಿಕರ ಕೊರತೆ

India

oi-Sachhidananda Acharya

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

The government has said that there is a huge shortage in the armed forces. According to the details provided by Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre in the Lok Sabha, the Army is reeling under a shortage of 21,383 personnel, while the number of vacant posts in the Navy is 16,348 and 15,010 in the Air Force.