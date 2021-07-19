YouTube
    Parliament Monsoon Session 2021 Live : ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 3.30ಕ್ಕೆ ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಲೋಕಸಭಾ ಅಧಿವೇಶನ ಮುಂದೂಡಿಕೆ

    ನವದೆಹಲಿ, ಜುಲೈ 19: ಜುಲೈ 19ರಿಂದ ಸಂಸತ್ತಿನ ಮುಂಗಾರು ಅಧಿವೇಶನ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಲಿದ್ದು, ಹಲವು ಚರ್ಚೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಸಂಸತ್ತು ಸಿದ್ಧವಾಗಿದೆ. ಸದ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿನ ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಗಳಾದ ಇಂಧನ ಬೆಲೆ ಏರಿಕೆ, ಕೊರೊನಾ ನಿರ್ವಹಣೆ, ರೈತರ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ, ಲಸಿಕೆಯ ಕೊರತೆಯಂಥ ವಿಚಾರಗಳನ್ನು ಚರ್ಚೆ ಮಾಡುವ ಸಾಧ್ಯತೆಯಿದೆ.

    ಜುಲೈ 19ರಿಂದ 17ನೇ ಲೋಕಸಭೆಯ ಮುಂಗಾರು ಅಧಿವೇಶನ ಆರಂಭಗೊಳ್ಳಲಿದ್ದು, ಆಗಸ್ಟ್‌ 13ರಂದು ಮುಕ್ತಾಯವಾಗಲಿದೆ. ಮುಂಗಾರು ಅಧಿವೇಶನಕ್ಕೆ ಅಸ್ಸಾಂ, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ, ತಮಿಳುನಾಡು, ಕೇರಳ, ಪುದುಚೇರಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ನಡೆದ ನಂತರ ನಡೆಸಲಾಗುತ್ತಿರುವ ಮೊದಲ ಮುಂಗಾರು ಅಧಿವೇಶನ ಇದಾಗಿದೆ.

    Parliament Monsoon Session 2021 Live Updates and Highlights in kannada

    2:14 PM, 19 Jul
    ಲೋಕಸಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಂದುವರಿದ ವಿರೋಧ ಪಕ್ಷಗಳ ಗದ್ದಲ-ಗಲಾಟೆ: ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 3.30ಕ್ಕೆ ಕಲಾಪ ಮುಂದೂಡಿಕೆ.
    2:13 PM, 19 Jul
    ಉಭಯ ಸದನಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರತಿಪಕ್ಷಗಳ ಗದ್ದಲ ಕೋಲಾಹಲ: ರಾಜ್ಯಸಭೆ ಕಲಾಪ ಮದ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 3 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಮುಂದೂಡಿಕೆ.
    1:54 PM, 19 Jul
    ಸಂಸತ್ ಮೊದಲ ದಿನದ ಕಲಾಪದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರತಿಪಕ್ಷ ನಾಯಕರು ತೋರಿದ ವರ್ತನೆಯನ್ನು ನಾನು ಖಂಡಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ನಾನು ಉಭಯ ಸದನಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಆಕಸ್ಮಿಕ ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿಯನ್ನು ಕಂಡಿದ್ದೇವೆ. ರಾಜ್ಯಸಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರ ಮಾತಿಗೂ ಪ್ರತಿಪಕ್ಷ ನಾಯಕರು ಅವಕಾಶ ನೀಡಲಿಲ್ಲ: ರಾಜ್ಯಸಭಾ ಸದಸ್ಯ ಪಿಯೂಶ್ ಗೋಯೆಲ್.
    1:05 PM, 19 Jul
    ರಾಜ್ಯಸಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರತಿಪಕ್ಷಗಳಿಂದ ಗದ್ದಲ ಕೋಲಾಹಲ: ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 2 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಕಲಾಪ ಮುಂದೂಡಿಕೆ
    12:43 PM, 19 Jul
    ಸಂಸತ್ ಪ್ರವೇಶಿಸಿದ ಕೂಡಲೇ ಪೆಗಾಸಸ್ ಯೋಜನೆ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಚರ್ಚೆ ನಡೆಸುತ್ತೇವೆ ಎಂದ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಸಂಸದ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ.
    12:41 PM, 19 Jul
    ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ವಿವಾದಿತ ಕೃಷಿ ಕಾಯ್ದೆಗಳ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಸಂಸತ್ ಎದುರು ಶಿರೋಮಣಿ ಅಕಾಲಿ ದಳದ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ.
    11:49 AM, 19 Jul
    ಲೋಕಸಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರತಿಪಕ್ಷಗಳಿಂದ ಗದ್ದಲ ಕೋಲಾಹಲ: ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 2 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಅಧಿವೇಶನ ಮುಂದೂಡಿಕೆ.
    11:34 AM, 19 Jul
    ರಾಜ್ಯಸಭೆ ಅಧಿವೇಶನ ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 12.24ಕ್ಕೆ ಮುಂದೂಡಿಕೆ.
    11:33 AM, 19 Jul
    ಹಿರಿಯ ನಟ ದಿಲೀಪ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಈ ವರ್ಷ ನಿಧನ ಹೊಂದಿರುವ ಗಣ್ಯರಿಗೆ ರಾಜ್ಯಸಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂತಾಪ ಸೂಚಿಸಲಾಯಿತು.
    11:22 AM, 19 Jul
    ಮಹಿಳೆಯರು, ಒಬಿಸಿಗಳು, ರೈತರ ಪುತ್ರರು ಮಂತ್ರಿಗಳಾಗಿದ್ದರೆ ಬಹುಶಃ ಕೆಲವರು ಸಂತೋಷವಾಗಿರುವುದಿಲ್ಲ. ಅದಕ್ಕಾಗಿಯೇ ಅವರಿಗೆ ತಮ್ಮ ಪರಿಚಯ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳುವುದಕ್ಕೂ ಸಹ ಅನುಮತಿಸುವುದಿಲ್ಲ: ಮೋದಿ
    11:19 AM, 19 Jul
    "ಮಹಿಳೆಯರು, ದಲಿತರು, ಬುಡಕಟ್ಟು ಜನಾಂಗದವರು ಸಚಿವರಾದ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆ ಸಂಸತ್ತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಉತ್ಸಾಹ ಹೆಚ್ಚಾಗಿರುತ್ತದೆ ಎಂದು ನಾನು ಭಾವಿಸಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಈ ಬಾರಿ ಕೃಷಿ ಮತ್ತು ಗ್ರಾಮೀಣ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯ ಒಬಿಸಿ ಸಮುದಾಯದ ನಮ್ಮ ಸಹೋದ್ಯೋಗಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಮಂತ್ರಿ ಸ್ಥಾನ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ," ಎಂದು ಲೋಕಸಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ನೂತನ ಸಚಿವರನ್ನು ಉದ್ದೇಶಿಸಿ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಮಾತನಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
    11:14 AM, 19 Jul
    ಇಂಡಿಯನ್ ಯೂನಿಯನ್ ಮುಸ್ಲಿಂ ಲೀಗ್ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಅಬ್ದುಲ್ ವಹಾಬ್ ರಾಜ್ಯಸಭಾ ಸದಸ್ಯರಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಮಾಣವಚನ ಸ್ವೀಕರಿಸಿದರು.
    11:13 AM, 19 Jul
    ವೈಎಸ್ಆರ್ ಸಿಪಿ ಮದ್ದಿಲ ಗುರುಮೂರ್ತಿ, ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಮಂಗಳಾ ಸುರೇಶ್, ಐಯುಎಂಎಲ್ ಅಬ್ದುಸಮ್ಮಾದ್ ಸಮದಾನ್ ಮತ್ತು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ಸಿನ ವಿಜಯ್ ವಸಂತ್ ಲೋಕಸಭೆ ಸದಸ್ಯರಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಮಾಣವಚನ ಸ್ವೀಕರಿಸಿದರು.
    11:06 AM, 19 Jul
    ಜನರು ತಮ್ಮ ನಿರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಮತ್ತು ಭರವಸೆಗಳನ್ನು ಸಂಸತ್ತಿನ ಮೂಲಕ ಸರ್ಕಾರವನ್ನು ತಲುಪಬೇಕೆಂದು ಬಯಸುತ್ತಾರೆ. ಈ ದಿಕ್ಕಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಪಕ್ಷಗಳು ಸಕಾರಾತ್ಮಕ ಪಾತ್ರ ವಹಿಸುತ್ತವೆ ಎಂದು ನಾನು ಭಾವಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ: ಓಂ ಬಿರ್ಲಾ ಟ್ವೀಟ್
    11:05 AM, 19 Jul
    ಸಂಸತ್ತಿಗೆ ತಲುಪಿದ ಲೋಕಸಭಾ ಸ್ಪೀಕರ್ ಓಂ ಬಿರ್ಲಾ.
    11:04 AM, 19 Jul
    ರೈತರ ಹೋರಾಟ ವಿಚಾರವು ಬಹುಮುಖ್ಯವಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಇದರ ಜೊತೆಗೆ ಇಂಧನ ಬೆಲೆ ಏರಿಕೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಅಗತ್ಯ ವಸ್ತುಗಳ ಬೆಲೆ ಏರಿಕೆ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಪ್ರಸ್ತಾಪಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ ಎಂದು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಸಂಸದ ಪ್ರತಾಪ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಭಜ್ವಾ ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
    10:54 AM, 19 Jul
    ಪೆಟ್ರೋಲ್, ಡೀಸೆಲ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಎಲ್ ಪಿಜಿ ಸಿಲಿಂಡರ್ ಬೆಲೆ ಏರಿಕೆ ಖಂಡಿಸಿ ಸೈಕಲ್ ಏರಿ ಸಂಸತ್ತಿಗೆ ಆಗಮಿಸಿದ ಟಿಎಂಸಿ ಸಂಸದರು.
    10:51 AM, 19 Jul
    ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರ್ಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಕಠಿಣ ಮತ್ತು ತೀಕ್ಷ್ಣ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆಗಳನ್ನು ಪ್ರತಿಪಕ್ಷದ ನಾಯಕರಲ್ಲಿ ನಾವು ಮನವಿ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಅದೇ ರೀತಿ ಸರ್ಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಉತ್ತರ ನೀಡುವುದಕ್ಕೆ ಶಿಸ್ತುಬದ್ಧ ವಾತಾವರಣ ಕಾಪಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳಬೇಕಿದೆ: ಮೋದಿ
    10:50 AM, 19 Jul
    ಇಡೀ ಜಗತ್ತನ್ನು ವ್ಯಾಪಿಸಿರುವ ಕೊರೊನಾವೈರಸ್ ಕುರಿತು ಸಂಸತ್ ಅಧಿವೇಶನದಲ್ಲಿ ಅರ್ಥಪೂರ್ಣ ಚರ್ಚೆ ನಡೆಸಬೇಕಾಗಿದೆ: ಮೋದಿ.
    10:49 AM, 19 Jul
    ಕೊರೊನಾವೈರಸ್ ಲಸಿಕೆಯನ್ನು ತೋಳಿಗೆ ನೀಡುವುದರಿಂದ ದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ 40 ಕೋಟಿ ಜನರಲ್ಲಿ ಸೋಂಕಿನ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಹೋರಾಟಬಲ್ಲ ತೋಳ್ಬಲ ಹೆಚ್ಚಾಗಿದೆ: ಮೋದಿ.
    10:46 AM, 19 Jul
    ಕೊರೊನಾವೈರಸ್ ಸಾಂಕ್ರಾಮಿಕ ಪಿಡುಗಿನ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಹೋರಾಟದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಚರ್ಚಿಸುವುದಕ್ಕೆ ಸಂಸತ್ ಅಧಿವೇಶನದಲ್ಲಿ ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ಆದ್ಯತೆ ನೀಡಬೇಕು.
    10:31 AM, 19 Jul
    ಪೆಗಾಸಸ್ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳ ವರದಿ ಬೆನ್ನಲ್ಲೇ ನಮ್ಮ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಭದ್ರತೆಯು ಅಪಾಯದಲ್ಲಿದೆ. ಈ ವಿಷಯವನ್ನು ನಾನು ಸಂಸತ್ ಅಧಿವೇಶನದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಸ್ತಾಪಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ ಎಂದು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಮುಖಂಡ ಅಧೀರ್ ರಂಜನ್ ಚೌಧರಿ ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
    10:17 AM, 19 Jul
    ಜನರಿಗೆ ಸಂಬಂಧಿಸಿದ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಗಳ ಕುರಿತು ಪಕ್ಷಗಳು ಸೌಹಾರ್ದಯುತವಾಗಿ ಮಾತನಾಡಬೇಕು ಹಾಗೂ ಅದಕ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆ ನಡೆಯಲು ಸರ್ಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಅವಕಾಶ ನೀಡಬೇಕು. ಅಂಥ ವಾತಾವರಣ ಸೃಷ್ಟಿಸುವುದು ಎಲ್ಲರ ಜವಾಬ್ದಾರಿ ಎಂದು ಮೋದಿ ಭಾನುವಾರ ಸರ್ವಪಕ್ಷ ಸಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕರೆ ನೀಡಿದ್ದರು.
    10:15 AM, 19 Jul
    ಮುಂಗಾರು ಅಧಿವೇಶನ ಆರಂಭಗೊಳ್ಳಲಿದ್ದು, ತೃಣಮೂಲ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಸಂಸದರು ಇಂಧನ ಬೆಲೆ ಏರಿಕೆ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಸಂಸತ್ತಿಗೆ ಸೈಕಲ್ ಮೂಲಕ ಬರಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
    10:13 AM, 19 Jul
    ಕಳೆದ ವರ್ಷ ಕೊರೊನಾ ಕಾರಣವಾಗಿ ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಂಗಾರು ಅಧಿವೇಶನ ಹಮ್ಮಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲಾಗಿತ್ತು.
    10:13 AM, 19 Jul
    ಮುಂಗಾರು ಅಧಿವೇಶನದ 19 ಕಲಾಪಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ದೇಶದ ಹಲವು ವಿಷಯಗಳ ಕುರಿತು ಚರ್ಚೆ ನಡೆಸಲಾಗುವುದು. ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ 11ರಿಂದ ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 1ರವರೆಗೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 1ರಿಂದ ಸಂಜೆ 6ರವರೆಗೆ ಕಲಾಪಗಳು ನಡೆಯಲಿವೆ.

