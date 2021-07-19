Parliament Monsoon Session 2021 Live : ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 3.30ಕ್ಕೆ ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಲೋಕಸಭಾ ಅಧಿವೇಶನ ಮುಂದೂಡಿಕೆ
ನವದೆಹಲಿ, ಜುಲೈ 19: ಜುಲೈ 19ರಿಂದ ಸಂಸತ್ತಿನ ಮುಂಗಾರು ಅಧಿವೇಶನ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಲಿದ್ದು, ಹಲವು ಚರ್ಚೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಸಂಸತ್ತು ಸಿದ್ಧವಾಗಿದೆ. ಸದ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿನ ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಗಳಾದ ಇಂಧನ ಬೆಲೆ ಏರಿಕೆ, ಕೊರೊನಾ ನಿರ್ವಹಣೆ, ರೈತರ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ, ಲಸಿಕೆಯ ಕೊರತೆಯಂಥ ವಿಚಾರಗಳನ್ನು ಚರ್ಚೆ ಮಾಡುವ ಸಾಧ್ಯತೆಯಿದೆ.
ಜುಲೈ 19ರಿಂದ 17ನೇ ಲೋಕಸಭೆಯ ಮುಂಗಾರು ಅಧಿವೇಶನ ಆರಂಭಗೊಳ್ಳಲಿದ್ದು, ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 13ರಂದು ಮುಕ್ತಾಯವಾಗಲಿದೆ. ಮುಂಗಾರು ಅಧಿವೇಶನಕ್ಕೆ ಅಸ್ಸಾಂ, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ, ತಮಿಳುನಾಡು, ಕೇರಳ, ಪುದುಚೇರಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ನಡೆದ ನಂತರ ನಡೆಸಲಾಗುತ್ತಿರುವ ಮೊದಲ ಮುಂಗಾರು ಅಧಿವೇಶನ ಇದಾಗಿದೆ.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 3.30 PM, as the Opposition MPs' uproar continues in the House.#MonsoonSession pic.twitter.com/a97SMrp30Q— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
We condemn the manner in which Opposition MPs behaved on the first day of the session today. We saw a very unfortunate situation, both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. In Rajya Sabha, the address of the Chairman was interrupted too: Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal pic.twitter.com/hQmrpOnDEi— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar by the Opposition pic.twitter.com/dwk3lz3Qn6— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
#WATCH | "Let me go inside the Parliament right now, we will discuss it," says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on 'Pegasus Project' media report pic.twitter.com/XfJSj4WCFM— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
Delhi | Shiromani Akali Dal staged protest against Centre's farm laws outside Parliament, as Monsoon Session began— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
Farmers want black laws to be repealed. We issued an adjournment notice. We want opposition parties to stand against Modi govt: SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal pic.twitter.com/HTotVk7aoQ
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar by Opposition MPs.— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh raised an objection against the uproar while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was introducing his Council of Ministers in the House. pic.twitter.com/FQIEf4QQE4
Members of Parliament in Rajya Sabha paid tribute to MPs & personalities who lost their lives this year, including veteran actor Dilip Kumar & veteran athlete Milkha Singh.— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
House has been adjourned till 12.24 pm pic.twitter.com/ej9aYsWfYh
I thought that there would be enthusiasm in the Parliament as so many women, Dalits, tribals have become Ministers. This time our colleagues from agricultural & rural background, OBC community, have been given berth in Council of Ministers: PM introduces his new Ministers, in LS pic.twitter.com/Hf7JIbhFFB— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
YSRCP's Maddila Gurumoorthy, BJP's Mangal Suresh Angadi, IUML's Abdussamad Samadan and Congress' Vijayakumar (Alias) Vijay Vasanth take oath as the Members of Parliament (MPs) in Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/i6sUABX70Z— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrives at the Parliament as the #MonsoonSession commences today.— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
He tweets, 'People want that their expectations and hopes reach the govt through the Parliament. I hope all political parties will play a positive role in this direction.' pic.twitter.com/2mZxV9tDFr
#WATCH | Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs cycled to the Parliament today in protest against the rise in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG.#MonsoonSession pic.twitter.com/4NE72QhNjp— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
PM @narendramodi addresses the media ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. pic.twitter.com/V5jFY0iwz0— PIB India (@PIB_India) July 19, 2021
Vaccine is given in 'baahu' (arms), those who take it become 'Baahubali'. Over 40 cr people have become 'Baahubali' in the fight against COVID. It's being taken forward. The pandemic has gripped the entire world. So we want meaningful discussions in the Parliament over it: PM pic.twitter.com/YjrKUGQAqB— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
Our national security is under threat. I will definitely raise this issue (in the House): Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on 'Pegasus Project' media report pic.twitter.com/4NrTFBq7Bg— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021