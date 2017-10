ಪಂಚಕುಲ ಗಲಭೆ: ಡೇರಾದ 45 ಸದಸ್ಯರಿಗೆ ನೋಟೀಸ್

India

Trupti Hegde

English summary

The Panchakula police has sent notices to 45 Dera Saccha Sauda members who are in Management committee in connection to Panchakula viollence took place on Aug 25th. After CBI Special court convicts So called Godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Sigh in 2 rape cases his follovers started violence in Haryana state.