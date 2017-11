ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿಯಿಂದ ಸೂರತ್ ನಗರ ಪ್ರದಕ್ಷಿಣೆ, ಭರ್ಜರಿ ಪ್ರಚಾರ

India

Sachhidananda Acharya

A quick tea break at a roadside stall with @ashokgehlot51 , @BharatSolankee & the rest of the team on Rahul Gandhi's visit to meet Surat's traders. #BJPMoneyLaunderingDay pic.twitter.com/Tn58AVil5N

Wow. Felt so proud to see Surat's entrepreneurial skills first hand. You are India's 21st century manufacturing tiger. pic.twitter.com/I1vPGljJT9

English summary

Lashing out at the Centre, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today said note ban and GST rollout have broken the legs of Surat as he observed a "black day" in the country's textile and diamond hub.