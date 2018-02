ನೀರವ್ ಮೋದಿಯ 6 ಫ್ಲ್ಯಾಟ್ ಗಳ ಬೆಲೆ ಜಸ್ಟ್ 900ಕೋಟಿ ರೂ.!

India

Sachhidananda Acharya

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

The Income tax (I-T) department has attached 29 properties belonging to Nirav Modi. In which six flats owned by Nirav and his wife at Samudra Mahal in Worli, Mumbai, alone were worth over Rs 900 crore, while the total value of the properties attached runs into thousands of crores.