'ಮೂಡ್ ಆಫ್ ದಿ ನೇಷನ್' ಸಮೀಕ್ಷೆ: ಕುಸಿಯುತ್ತಿದೆಯಾ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಜನಪ್ರಿಯತೆ?

India

Sachhidananda Acharya

English summary

ABP News-Lokniti-CSDS ‘Mood of the Nation Survey 2018’: The survey has found that in the event of a snap Lok Sabha election in the country today, the BJP would in all likelihood secure about 34% of the total votes. While this estimated vote share is three percentage points higher than what the BJP had got in the Lok Sabha election of 2014, it is, quite significantly, five points less compared to May 2017.