ಮನದಾಸೆ ಈಡೇರಿಸಿದ 'ವಿಷಕಂಠ'ನಿಗೆ ನಾಲಿಗೆಯನ್ನೇ ಕತ್ತರಿಸಿ ಕೊಟ್ಟಳು!

In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old married woman cut off her tongue and ‘offered’ it to Lord Shiva in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district today, police said.The incident took place on Feb 14th morning at the Shiva temple in Nunera village, located around 60 kms away from Korba district headquarters.