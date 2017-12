ಮತದಾರರ ಪಟ್ಟಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಹೆಸರು ಸೇರಿಸಲು ಡಿ.29 ಕೊನೆಯ ದಿನಾಂಕ

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

Karnataka is likely to witness 72 lakh new voters as the state goes to polls in 2018. The final voters list for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 will be announced on February 15. Currently the process to identify or remove voters from the list is on. If you want to either add or delete names from the voter’s list, then the deadline for the same is December 29.